Joe Biden says believes 'on track to win' US Election 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures addresses supporters during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 4, 2020. AFP/Roberto Schmidt

WILMINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday he believed "we're on track to win" the US Election 2020, with many polls across America coming to a close and incumbent Donald Trump accusing the former vice president of "trying to STEAL the Election".



"We know that this unprecedented vote count will take a little while. We are confident about Arizona that had a massive turn out," Biden told supporters in his home city of Wilmington, as he was locked in a tight race against US President Trump, who claimed the Republicans were "up BIG".

"They are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it," Trump wrote on Twitter.



"Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

Trump also said he would "be making a statement tonight".

Several battleground states that were expected to decide the election winner were still up in the air, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



In his address, the White House hopeful said his team had informed him "we are in the lead in Georgia although that is not what we expected".

"Till time the votes are counted, we will win Pennsylvania. It’s not my place to declare who won but it's Donald Trump’s position to announce the final winner so we have to wait patiently.



"We can expect the results by tomorrow morning but it might take a little while. By the way, congratulations Democrats and the volunteers, the campaigners, and my supporters for making this happen," he added, expressing gratitude to his supporters across the US.

Joe Biden also reminisced about his grandparents, stressing that although his grandfather would tell him to "keep the faith", his grandmother would advise him to "spread it”.

“Keep the faith guys we are going to win this!”

