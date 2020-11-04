Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia's new reforms to address foreign workers' job mobility, visa issues

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced a series of labour reforms on the employment of foreign workers that addresses such as visa issues and job mobility.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's Labor Reform initiative aims to establish the Kingdom as an attractive job market for expats.

According to the ministry, the reforms will come into effect from March 14, 2021 and will ensure the work environment in the country becomes more efficient.

"Saudi Arabia has also introduced similar initiatives, including the Wage Protection System, the digital documentation of work contracts, the Labor Education and Awareness Initiative, and the launch of “Wedy” for the settlement of labour dispute," said Arab News.

As per the new reforms, employees will be asked to maintain contracts of workers digitally so that there is less disparity between expatriates and Saudi workers.

The new reforms seek to increase the flexibility, effectiveness, and competitiveness of the labour market and raise its appeal with international practices, and attract top talent, the ministry said.

Job mobility for expats

The reforms intend to allow expatriates the freedom to switch between employers without needing their consent. It also outlines key features of the employment provided conditions of employment, such as fulfilment of the notice period and other conditions are met.

As far as the exit and re-entry visa reforms are concerned, they will allow expatriate workers to travel outside the Kingdom without needing employer's approval after a request has been submitted.

The Final Exit Visa reforms permit the workers to travel outside Saudi Arabia without needing the employer's approval, once their contract has ended. However, the employer will be informed about the worker leaving the country, digitally.

Those who break or do not fulfil the terms of their employment will be liable financially or as per the provisions of their contract. These services will be made available to the people with the smartphone application Absher and (Qiwa) portal of the ministry.

Saudi Arabia intends to improve the efficiency of the private sector and improve the job market in the country so that it can attract the top talent to fulfil the Kingdom's Vision 2030 through the National Transformation Program.

More From World:

Donald Trump demands recount in Wisconsin as Biden enjoys lead

Donald Trump demands recount in Wisconsin as Biden enjoys lead
New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term

New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term
Republican incumbents hold off Democratic challengers for US Senate

Republican incumbents hold off Democratic challengers for US Senate
Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump as US election nears climax

Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump as US election nears climax
Biden vs Trump: Tensions in Portland rise as protesters burn US flags

Biden vs Trump: Tensions in Portland rise as protesters burn US flags
Michael Vaughan asks fans to describe US elections in cricketing terms, garners hilarious responses

Michael Vaughan asks fans to describe US elections in cricketing terms, garners hilarious responses
White House staff members can't wait to be 'free' of Donald Trump: report

White House staff members can't wait to be 'free' of Donald Trump: report
US Election 2020: Maskless Melania Trump angers social media

US Election 2020: Maskless Melania Trump angers social media
Explainer: What might happen if US election result is disputed?

Explainer: What might happen if US election result is disputed?
US election betting odds point to 50-50 chance

US election betting odds point to 50-50 chance
German minister warns of ‘very explosive situation’ in US

German minister warns of ‘very explosive situation’ in US
US vote result won’t impact trade with Europe, France says

US vote result won’t impact trade with Europe, France says

Latest

view all