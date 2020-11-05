Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 05 2020
WhatsApp’s new feature will ask for ‘proof of misconduct’ upon reporting an account

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

The new feature is currently available to Android beta testers only. Photo:File

In a bid to make user experiences trouble-free and pleasant, WhatsApp is trying out a new feature which will enable people to report unsolicited messages and contacts. However, those filing a complaint will have to share recent chat messages with the app to prove misconduct, The Indian Express reported.

The feature, which is currently live on the 2.20.206.3 Android version of the app, will allow Android beta testers to report both private and regular WhatsApp accounts on the grounds of harassment, guidelines violations, or spamming. 

Read more: WhatsApp reportedly working on disappearing message feature

Unlike other apps which usually review complaints according to their community guidelines, users on WhatApp will have to show evidence before the Facebook-owned company could take action.

Once an account is reported, the verification process will take some time. Factors, such as how many users reported the accounts in question, will be carefully reviewed. Once the company ensures misconduct, it will blacklist the reported accounts.

The new feature will also be available to iOS beta testers soon. However, the official roll-out to regular users is yet to be announced.

