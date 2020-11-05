Pakistan attaches 'great importance' to relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina: Gen Bajwa

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan attaches “great importance” to its “brotherly relations” with Bosnia and Herzegovina.



According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Qamar passed the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic during his visit to the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and is proud of strong bond of love and support between people of two countries,” Gen Bajwa told the Bosnian official.

According to ISPR, the two discussed “enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields including defence, technical expertise and joint ventures”. It added that matters of mutual interest, regional security were also discussed apart from the Pak-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations.

The military’s media wing said that Dzaferovic also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region. The Bosnian leader pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both brotherly countries.

The ISPR said that on his arrival at the GHQ, the Bosnian leader was presented guard of honour and also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

'Human rights should be protected in Kashmir'

A day earlier, Pakistan and Bosnia agreed to strengthen ties and improve trade between the two countries.

Addressing a joint press conference with Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Bosnia has always been special for Pakistanis since the 1990s when they went through tragic events. “We have always stood with the people of Bosnia.”

PM Imran shared the two sides signed agreements and decided to improve ties. "Our trade stands at 4.5 million euros — which is nothing," said the premier. "So we had meetings today and will continue to have meetings to improve our trade and cooperation in various fields."

The Bosnian official is in Islamabad for a two-day trip.