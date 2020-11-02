US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets COAS Gen Bajwa

As the Doha talks continue between the Taliban and the Afghan government, US envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the Afghan peace process, said the military’s media wing on Monday.



“Regional security situation, Afghan peace process with particular reference to border management and way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting,” said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The statement said that Khalilzad, during the meeting, lauded Pakistan for its “untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region”.

This is the second time within a month that the US envoy visited Pakistan and met the army chief.

The dignitary had also visited Pakistan on October 8 along with the commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan Gen Scott Miller.

Afghan, Taliban negotiators set ground rules to safeguard peace talks: report

Last month, to safeguard against the risk of any breakdown in long-sought peace talks that kick-started in Qatar, the Taliban and Afghan peace negotiators had set new ground rules as they negotiate to bring an end to decades of war.

A British wire service, while quoting sources, reported that the breakthrough was achieved with the help of the US officials. The two sides drew up 19 ground rules that their negotiators should observe during talks.

While the talks have been taking place in Qatar’s capital Doha, scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in clashes and suicide attacks in which dozens of civilians have also died in recent weeks.