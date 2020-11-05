Can't connect right now! retry
US Election 2020: What is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's net worth?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 4, 2020. — AFP

As Democratic candidate Joe Biden inches closer to the US presidency, questions have started to rise regarding his net worth.

Biden just needs to win one more state to secure the top job in the US as he currently has 264 electoral college votes with Trump standing with 214 votes.

Compared to his rival, Biden does not own as much wealth as the incumbent US President Donald Trump. Forbes assessed his wealth in 2019 when he announced his intention to run for the US president’s office.

According to Forbes, Biden's net worth is approximately $9 million.

The publication calculated the former vice president’s net worth in 2019 by looking at his property portfolio which is $4 million. While the democratic party candidate has cash and investments worth $4 million, he also has $1 million from the federal pensions he has received.

Read more: A look at Joe Biden's political career ahead of US Elections 2020

The UK-based Daily Star reported that before taking public office, Biden used to be a lawyer and professor. He was later elected to the US Senate for the state of Delaware and served as the vice president for former president Barack Obama before making a bid for the presidency.

Biden became the youngest senator to be elected in the US when he made run for the public office for the first time.

According to Daily Star, the former US vice president used to say he was the “poorest man in Congress” when he had a starting salary of $42,500 per year.

