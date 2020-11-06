Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's stunning throwback photo winning hearts

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick have grown closer than ever, revealed a source

Kourtney Kardashian took a trip down memory lane when she gave a glimpse into her past relationship with Scott Disick.

The oldest Kardashian sibling has sparked frenzy after she posted a cute throwback picture with he former flame recently.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Poosh founder posted a photo wherein a young Scott and her can be seen dressed for their amazing night together.

While the lady can be seen stunning in a red satin gown, the Flip It Like Disick star looks striking in an all-black number.

Kourtney captioned the photo by simply writing, "Wow."

"Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," according to an insider last week. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever."

The source added, "They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."

Scott parted ways from Sofia Richie this summer.

"Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him," the insider noted. "When he's in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he's the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him."

More From Entertainment:

When Priyanka Chopra ran into a major wardrobe malfunction during Miss India contest

When Priyanka Chopra ran into a major wardrobe malfunction during Miss India contest

Princess Eugenie to pay Prince Harry a tribute by naming first baby after him?

Princess Eugenie to pay Prince Harry a tribute by naming first baby after him?
Prince William recalls horrible experience of living together with Prince Harry

Prince William recalls horrible experience of living together with Prince Harry
Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix

Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix
Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Kylie Jenner admits she hasn't talked to Kendall Jenner since over a month

Kylie Jenner admits she hasn't talked to Kendall Jenner since over a month
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's new trailer will fill your heart with love vibes

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's new trailer will fill your heart with love vibes
Justin Bieber's spiritual leader Carl Lentz sacked from Church duties

Justin Bieber's spiritual leader Carl Lentz sacked from Church duties
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's life is not as ideal as it seems: report

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's life is not as ideal as it seems: report
Harry Styles' new film 'Don't Worry Darling' production gets affected

Harry Styles' new film 'Don't Worry Darling' production gets affected
'Kurulus:Osman' new episode trailer is out

'Kurulus:Osman' new episode trailer is out
Sana Javed shares throwback picture of her 'baat pakki' with Umair Jaswal

Sana Javed shares throwback picture of her 'baat pakki' with Umair Jaswal

Latest

view all