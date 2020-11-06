Can't connect right now! retry
18-year-old Indian girl breaks world record for longest hair

Nilanshi Patel, an 18 year-old girl made history by breaking her own record for the longest hair for the third time. Currently, her hair are6ft, 7 inches long.

From Modasa, Gujrat in India, Nilanshi had earlier entered the Guinness Book World of Records in 2018 for having the Longest Hair in the World. The following year she broke her own previously set record.

Nilanshi’s hair was 5 feet, 6 inches long in December 2018, at the age of 16 years old. The following year, Nilanshi’s hair had grown into 6 feet and 2 inches longer.

Now, for the third year in a row, Nilanshi re-entered the Guinness Book World of Records, at age 18, as the youngest girl with the longest hair.

Nilanshi revealed that after a haircut went wrong at age 6, she decided to never cut her hair again, and since than hasn't allowed the scissors anywhere near her hair for the last 12 years.

She also added that due to her height, Nilanshi's hair often touches the ground and to avoid that, she often wears high heels. The girl said that her family supported her in helping set this world record, and then to break her own record this year as well.

