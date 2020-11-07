USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 7

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.4 while it was sold at Rs160.1 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.4 while it was sold at Rs160.1 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Saturday, November 7.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Nov 6

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 112

114.5

Canadian Dollar 119.5

121.5

China Yuan

23.85

24

Euro

186.5

189

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

42.5

43.1

UAE Dirham

43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling

207

211

US Dollar

159.4

160.1





