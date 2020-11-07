Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 07 2020
PM Imran Khan looks uber cool in this throwback picture with mother and sister

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

PM Imran Khan shared the picture from 1979 where he can be seen posing in lush green fields his usual 'hands in the pocket style'. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Imran.khan.pti

Prime Minister Imran Khan took us down to memory lane as he posted an uber-cool picture where he is sharing the frame with his mother and sister in an iconic click from the late 70s.

In the picture, shared on PM Imran’s Instagram account, he can be seen posing in lush green fields with his usual 'hands in the pockets' style along with two important women of his life.

Read more: Couldn't have survived without wife Bushra Bibi: PM Imran Khan

He submitted the caption: "With my mother and sister - 1979."

With my mother and sister - 1979

PM Imran Khan has spoken about his mother Shaukat Khanum on several occasions, saying she has played a huge role in his life. The cricketer-turned-politician lost his mother at a young age to cancer which led him to build the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in her memory.

Read more: PM Imran Khan shares photo of mother, grandmother

The hospital, launched in the 90s in Lahore, provides free cancer treatment and also has a branch in Peshawar.

The prime minister, who has mentioned the hospital in many speeches, said it has been built “to act as a model institution to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer”.

