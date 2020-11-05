Prime Minister Imran Khan shares photo of mother, grandmother

The picture was shared on Prime Minister Imran Khan's Instagram.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday offered a rare glimpse of his grandmother and mother by sharing a photo of the two.

“My ammi and nani,” PM Imran Khan wrote on Instagram, using the Urdu words for mother and grandmother.

PM Imran Khan has spoken about his mother Shaukat Khanum on occasion, saying she has played a huge role in his life. The cricketer-turned-politician lost his mother at a young age to cancer which led him to build the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in her memory.



The hospital, launched in the 90s in Lahore, provides free cancer treatment and also has a branch in Peshawar.

The prime minister, who has mentioned the hospital in many speeches, said it has been built “to act as a model institution to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer”.