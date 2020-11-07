'Save money and save lives': Shaniera Akram tells Pakistanis to have small weddings during coronavirus

Shaniera Akram asks people to take the opportunity and use the time to their advantage by holding a small wedding. Photo: File

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, has urged the Pakistanis to have small wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic which she believes will “save lives and save money”.

A day prior, the federal government has also imposed a ban on indoor weddings in order to contain the second of coronavirus in the country.

“I understand that in the past big weddings were a thing. But we are mid-pandemic, why not take the opportunity and use this time to your advantage, keep it small, save lives and save some money,” tweeted Shaniera who is known for expressing her opinion when she sees something wrong in the society.

The Australian, who also calls herself an “honorary Pakistani”, shared with her followers that she also had a “very small wedding”.

Shaniera promised her followers that people would understand if they hold a small wedding, telling them that she and Wasim Akram “survived” and so will they.

The Australian has been upset with Pakistani as of late due to their behavior.



Last month, Shaniera expressed her disgust at the hapless situation of Karachi's beaches, stating that images of them littered have "brought shame on our city, our people and on our culture."