Sindh issues fresh coronavirus rules as cases surge across province

Sindh had earlier this month refused to resume transport services citing a persistent rising number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan and a "critical situation" in the province as cases, deaths, and recoveries continued to increase simultaneously. — Geo.tv/Haseem uz Zaman/Files

In view of surging coronavirus cases across the province, the Sindh government on Saturday issued a revised set of safety rules in order to curb the rapid spread of the disease.

“The [safety precautions] that are issued earlier through order with the same reference number as above dated March 14, 2020, are strictly applied by all within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Sindh,” read the notification issued by the home department.



With stress on implementation of all essential and general preventive measures, the notification underscores the precautionary measures to be followed at workplaces, public places, and during travelling, especially when using public transportation.

Strict action against violators

Yesterday, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said that "strict action" would be taken against people failing to follow the prescribed coronavirus safety measures as cases are on the rise in the province.

Chairing a meeting of the province's coronavirus task force, Shah said that amid rising cases, the authorities need to ensure that people take precautions.

The spokesperson for Sindh government Murtaza Wahab, information minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sindh Inspector-General Mushtaq Mehar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, and others attended the meeting.

"Cases are on the rise in Karachi and Hyderabad," the chief minister had said, adding that safety measures should be ensured everywhere in the province.



