Sindh to take 'strict action' over non-compliance of coronavirus SOPs

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conference at CM House in Karachi, on October 20, 2020. — APP/Files

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that "strict action" would be taken against people failing to follow the prescribed coronavirus safety measures as cases are on the rise in the province.



Chairing a meeting of the province's coronavirus task force, Shah said that amid rising cases, the authorities need to ensure that people take precautions.



Read more: No lockdown or further restrictions, PM Imran Khan orders NCOC to step up coronavirus preparedness instead

The spokesperson for Sindh government Murtaza Wahab, information minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sindh Inspector-General Mushtaq Mehar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, and others attended the meeting.

"Cases are on the rise in Karachi and Hyderabad," the chief minister said, adding that safety measures should be ensured everywhere in the province.

Read more: Sindh records highest coronavirus deaths, infections after three months

CM Shah said that the implementation of SOPs must be ensured at all places of worship. "Where SOPs aren't being followed, we must take stern action."

Issuing directions for making face masks mandatory at all public places, he said that the provincial government would be forced to take stricter action if SOPs are not implemented.

Read more: Face masks made compulsory in Karachi; fine on non-compliance

The development comes after Sindh recorded 579 cases — more than yesterday's tally that had surpassed nearly three months' infections toll.



Moreover, with 579 new cases, Sindh's tally has lifted to 148,922.

The province's death toll stands at 2,667 after three more patients succumbed to the disease.