Renowned Quran reciter from Sudan Shaykh Nurayn Muhammad Siddeeq dies in tragic accident

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Renowned Quranic reciter Shaykh Nurayn Muhammad Siddeeq has passed away in a tragic car accident.

According to Arabic media reports, Sheikh Nurayn, a Sudanese reciter known for his beautiful and eloquent recitation of the Quran, was returning yesterday from a trip taken for"Dawah" (when an invitation to join Islam is extended) when his car crashed in the Al-Halafa Valley in North Sudan.

According to the media, three of his companions were also killed in the accident, while one person was injured and has been admitted to the hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

Sudan's Minister of Religious Affairs Nasruddin Mufri confirmed Sheikh Nurayn's death and expressed deep sorrow.

Sheikh Nurayn was famous not only in Sudan but the entire Muslim world. His enchanting and unique style of recitation was listened to with great enthusiasm all across the globe.

Many of his followers on social media also expressed their grief and sorrow over his sad demise and paid tribute to him, sharing various videos of his Quranic recitations they have enjoyed over the years.


