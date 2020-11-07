Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker, actor's 'Funny Boy' nominated for Oscar

Pakistani-Canadian filmmakers and actors Meher Jaffri and Ali Kazmi will be part of the crew representing a movie that has been nominated in the best international film category for the 2021 Oscars.

According to a press release by the production company, Hamilton-Mehta films, "Funny Boy" has been announced as Canada’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Funny Boy is directed by Oscar-nominated Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta (best known for her trilogy films, Earth, Water, Fire) and is an adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai's 1994 eponymous novel centred on the coming of age of a young Tamil boy in Sri Lanka.

The boy is coming to terms with his homosexuality against the backdrop of increased tensions between Tamil and Sinhalese people, before the breakout of the Sri Lankan civil war.

"It's wonderful to see the film getting so much recognition ahead of its release and I'm proud of Canada leading by example and taking a huge step in the right direction regarding promoting diversity in film. As Pakistanis, we identify with the divisive effects of colonial hangover on the identity of the sub-continental people.



"The ultimate joy was working with an incredibly eclectic group of talented people from different countries and of course, the legend, Deepa herself", said Meher Jaffri who managed the production of the film on location in Sri Lanka.

Actor Ali Kazmi plays the role of the boy’s father, Appa, for which he learnt Sinhalese, Tamil and the particular Colombo English accent.

Speaking of his experience, he said: “It has been an unbelievable journey. As a performer, one draws from their own experiences and this has been my toughest but most fulfilling role to date. I had to go through a lot of physical and mental transformations to become 'Appa Chelvarathnam'. As the only Pakistani in the cast of this wonderful ensemble of powerhouse performers, it’s a sense of true joy and pride for me."

Mehta, quoting Brecht said: “Art is not a mirror held up to reality but a hammer with which to shape it.”

She said that we live in a world with “borders, with divisions and differences”.

“But now more than ever, we need each other, we need love and compassion and togetherness. Funny Boy to me is about humanity and hope. It’s about holding up a flag of inclusion, in a world tethering towards an abyss of the great divide.”

Shot on location in Sri Lanka, the film involves a cast and crew from Canada, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India, making it a truly international production.

Legendary composer Howard Shore has provided the musical score for the film, whose credits include the Lord of the Rings series, Silence of the Lamb, and The Aviator among many others.

The film rights for the United States have been acquired by acclaimed filmmaker, Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Releasing who will handle worldwide distribution.

Funny Boy will have a theatrical release in Canada, and selected cities in the United States. It is slated to premiere in Canada on December 4th, 2020 on CBC Television and CBC Gem. It will then be distributed internationally via Netflix, starting with its Netflix USA premiere on December 10th 2020.

The announcement by Canada's official film board, Telefilm Canada has been hailed by the industry as a move in the right direction regarding representation of diversity, women and people of colour at the Oscar's.

Celebrity Mindy Kaling tweeted: "Cannot wait for this. Deepa Mehta is an icon. @ARRAYNow does it again.”