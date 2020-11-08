Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: New York residents honked horns in joy after Joe Biden's victory announcement

Soon after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared winner after a tense US election, New Yorkers took their jubilation to the streets, honking horns in celebration upon realising that the era of Donald Trump was over. 

Biden is all geared up to become the 46th president of the country after a long race to the White House, that spanned over four days of ballot counting, concluded on Saturday.

The citizens can be seen hooting, honking horns, and clapping from their rooftops with enchantment in the video after it emerged Biden had won Pennsylvania and ultimately, the election.

Read more: World reacts to president-elect Joe Biden's win

"Wow. I turned off the TV and phone to get away for a second then heard cheering in the streets. Brooklyn is ecstatic. Best way to hear the news," one of the users wrote on Twitter.

New York can't stop cheering, said the other user as he shared the clip of streets echoing with all kinds of celebratory sounds.

Biden's road to victory

Biden secured his win by recapturing the Midwestern states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — traditional Democratic territory that Trump had flipped in 2016 with his powerful appeal to white, working-class voters.

With Pennsylvania in the bag, Biden has now accumulated 284 out of 538 Electoral College votes, clearing the bar of 270, thereby making it impossible for Trump to get a second term even if he were to win the remaining undeclared states.

