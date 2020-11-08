Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ comes from ‘pain': 'I'm happy in this new chapter'

Ariana Grande’s love life has seen some devastating blows yet it appears the singer is ‘thankful’ to have a happier and ‘at peace’ track out into the world.

For the unversed, Ariana wrote Thank U, Next when she was stuck in a very dark place, but since then, the award winning singer has learned to heal and evolve. 

During her interview on The Zach Sang Show, the Positions singer touched upon the main ways her new album differs from the beloved Thank U, Next.

She was quoted telling the host, “I wanted to sing a little more on this one. I think the goal for this was to not only continue the story because I feel like there’s a through-line [in my] projects now. I feel like there’s a clear, ‘Oh cool, this is a person’s life’ feeling that goes with it.” She added, “I think I was very excited to focus on narrative and making fun bops for a little while, and I miss really singing more.”

“it felt nice to be creating from a more healed place. I know a lot of people love, love, love Thank U, Next and want me to always make something like that. I’m happy to not be in that kind of pain anymore and to be in a new chapter.”

Grande concluded by saying, “I think the goal was to create something that felt more vocal and more healed as a reflection of where I am at,” Grande said of Positions. “It’s been almost two years since Thank U, Next.  So I’m grateful that people still care to hear what I have to say.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report

Prince Charles slammed for ‘outrageously political’ sentiments: report
Amber Heard seen crying in latest video

Amber Heard seen crying in latest video
The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report

The Queen understands Meghan Markle’s ‘yearning’ for a normal life: report
Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her

Farwa Hussain dishes out juicy details about how singer Haroon proposed to her
Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms

Hailey, Justin Bieber used quarantine time to ‘patch up’ marriage qualms
Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather

Taylor Swift penned Folkflore album for her late veteran grandfather
Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’

Meghan Markle instructed PR team to make her the ‘world’s most famous woman’
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may give bombshell Panorama-like interview soon’
Princess Diana found a 'secret' friend in Prince Charles’s ‘other mistress’

Princess Diana found a 'secret' friend in Prince Charles’s ‘other mistress’

Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check will leave you breathless

Sania Mirza's Sunday 'vibe' check will leave you breathless
Jannat Mirza returns to Pakistan, asks fans to pray for her

Jannat Mirza returns to Pakistan, asks fans to pray for her
Meghan Markle is planning how to be more politically involved in the years to come

Meghan Markle is planning how to be more politically involved in the years to come

Latest

view all