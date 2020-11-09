Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid recalls how dad Mohamed Hadid beat ‘racist’ Donald Trump in 1980s

Gigi Hadid and pretty much her entire family has been actively voicing their hatred for Donald Trump on their respective social media handles while extending support to president-elect Joe Biden. 

Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, the fashion icon, 25, reminded her fans that it wasn’t just the former vice president who defeated Trump, but her father had the honour of doing just that, years ago.

Bringing her attention to the Hadid clan’s connection to the contentious president, the model shared her older sister Alana’s Instagram Story of a news clipping about their dad and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid defeating Trump in 1980s in the property business.

"@JOE BIDEN WASN'T THE FIRST TO DEFEAT DONALD TRUMP. @MOHAMEDHADID DID IT OVER 30 YEARS AGO @ASPENTIMES,” Alana had written.

Gigi added: “BAHAHHAAAAA WORD. & @lanzybear let's not forget it's also not the first time Trump's been a sore loser (and a racist) as he then placed a cartoon in the paper of our dad leaving town on a camel."

Mohamed Hadid too shared the story on his Instagram, explaining the fiasco that unfolded when he was at loggerheads with Trump.



