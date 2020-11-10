USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 10

The buying rate of US Dollar was Rs158.9 while it is being sold at Rs159.85 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs158.9 while it was sold at Rs159.85 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 10.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.



The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.