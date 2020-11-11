Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

November 11: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs112,100 at the opening of the bullion market. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs112,100 on Wednesday at the opening of the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs2,500 during intra-day trading a day prior.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,108 at the opening of trading.

Read more: November 10: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,100, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,758 at the opening of the market.


