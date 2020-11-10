Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

November 10: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs114,600 at the opening of the bullion market. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs114,600 on Tuesday at the opening of the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs700 during yesterday's intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs98,251 at the opening of trading.

Read more: November 9: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs90,063, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs105,049 at the opening of the market.


