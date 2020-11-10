November 10: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs114,600 at the opening of the bullion market. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs114,600 on Tuesday at the opening of the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs700 during yesterday's intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs98,251 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs90,063, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs105,049 at the opening of the market.



