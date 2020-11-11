Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 11

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Buying rate of the Saudi Riyal is Rs41.75 while it is being sold at Rs42.4 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41.75 while it was sold at Rs42.4 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 11.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar113.5115.5
Canadian Dollar120122
China Yuan23.9524.1
Euro188.5188
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal41.7542.4
UAE Dirham42.8543.4
UK Pound Sterling207211
US Dollar158.4159

