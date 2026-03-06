 
Geo News

Pakistan blocks JPMorgan bid for Roosevelt Hotel: report

Govt plans to redevelop the Roosevelt site instead of selling it to JPMorgan

By
News Desk
|

March 06, 2026

The entrance of the Roosevelt Hotel, a historic luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan, is seen in New York on October 12, 2020. — AFP/ File
The entrance of the Roosevelt Hotel, a historic luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan, is seen in New York on October 12, 2020. — AFP/ File
  • Pakistan wants stake in project.
  • High-rise plan derails bank’s bid.
  • Cabinet rules out outright sale.

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: JPMorgan Chase’s plans to expand its Manhattan property holdings have run into resistance over the Roosevelt Hotel, as the Government of Pakistan wants to demolish the site and redevelop it into a high-rise project, The News reported, citing the Financial Times.

The Jamie Dimon-led bank had been pursuing the purchase of the Roosevelt for more than a year, according to people familiar with the matter. The hotel sits next to JPMorgan’s new 60-storey tower on Park Avenue, as well as two other nearby properties owned by the bank.

“JPM was aggressively chasing the Roosevelt hotel,” one of the people said. However, talks fizzled because of the Pakistani government’s preference to redevelop the site and retain an ownership stake, as well as the loss of its real estate adviser.

For JPMorgan, acquiring the Roosevelt would be another addition to its growing campus in New York, where it has more than 17,500 employees.

America’s largest bank, which last year made more than $1bn a week in profits, spent billions of dollars rebuilding its new headquarters at 270 Park Avenue, which opened last year. 

It is also renovating an existing office building at 383 Madison Avenue and is considering adding hotel rooms for employees at the 520,000 square feet 250 Park Avenue building it acquired in 2024, the FT has previously reported. 

Right next door to JPMorgan’s burgeoning property portfolio is the Roosevelt Hotel. Pakistan, however, has closed the door to a sale. The Pakistani government initially hired JLL to advise on the hotel’s future but the property group withdrew from the role.

Khurram Schehzad, an adviser to the finance ministry and member of the board of the Privatisation Commission, said the Government of Pakistan has “no plans to sell it outright” and that this was a “cabinet decision”.

Saudi assurance on oil shipments lifts PSX
Saudi assurance on oil shipments lifts PSX
Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.63 per unit for January
Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.63 per unit for January
No shortage of petroleum products in country: Ogra
No shortage of petroleum products in country: Ogra
Pakistan seeks alternative oil supply route via Saudi Arabia after Hormuz Strait closure
Pakistan seeks alternative oil supply route via Saudi Arabia after Hormuz Strait closure
Petrol, diesel prices may see sharp increase if Middle East conflict continues
Petrol, diesel prices may see sharp increase if Middle East conflict continues
Pakistan, IMF begin virtual talks on financing gaps, FBR tax target credibility
Pakistan, IMF begin virtual talks on financing gaps, FBR tax target credibility
Nepra clears three-month tariff hike to recover Rs8.67bn
Nepra clears three-month tariff hike to recover Rs8.67bn
Airline ticket prices soar on Asia-Europe routes after Gulf airport closures
Airline ticket prices soar on Asia-Europe routes after Gulf airport closures