Petrol supply may tighten within two weeks, dealers warn

An employee of a petrol station updates the latest fuel prices on the board in Karachi, on October 1, 2025. — Online

Possibility exists of petrol supplies running out, warns PDA leader.

Ogra, Petroleum Division misrepresenting situation, alleges Khan.

He seeks security for petrol pumps in case of potential unrest.



KARACHI: Petroleum dealers on Thursday expressed serious concern over petrol supplies, warning that the situation could deteriorate significantly in the coming days, The News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Abdul Sami Khan, chairperson of the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA), said there was a possibility that petrol supplies could run out across the country.

He alleged that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the Petroleum Division were misrepresenting the actual situation regarding petroleum reserves.

According to him, the country currently has petrol reserves for only 10 to 14 days. Khan warned that disputes could erupt if petrol is not available at filling stations. “If petrol is not supplied to us, we will be forced to shut down petrol pumps,” he said.

He urged the government to provide relief to people by reducing the petroleum levy and taxes on fuel. Khan also claimed that reports suggest the government is considering introducing a weekly fuel price adjustment mechanism.

He appealed to the inspector general of the Sindh police to ensure security at petrol pumps to prevent potential unrest.

He said petroleum dealers oppose the quota system being implemented by oil marketing companies (OMCs), adding that dealers are not receiving petrol in line with their average sales.

Khan further said pressure on oil marketing companies has increased following the halt in the supply of Iranian petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, Ogra warned of strict action against any individual or entity found involved in the illegal hoarding of petroleum products at unauthorised locations, particularly at places other than duly licensed oil depots and retail outlets of OMCs.

Separately, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that ensuring the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products across the country is the government's top priority.