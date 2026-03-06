China's top-rated conglomerate considers billion-dollar investment in Pakistan

Nowshera's district administration launch crackdown against illegal gold mining along the banks of the Indus River in Jabi area in Nizampur on Oct 5, 2024. — Facebook/DCNowshera

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese conglomerate with an AAA credit rating is reportedly looking to invest between $5 billion and $10 billion in Pakistan, targeting mining, advanced technology, and industrial development, The News reported.

The deal could become one of the largest private Chinese investments in the country.

The delegation from Aerospace Development Industry Investment Group Co, led by Party Secretary and Chairman Lu Jinhai, met Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, briefing him on the company’s portfolio spanning aerospace, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, drone technologies, and energy projects.

The group also flagged interest in partnering with Pakistan on skill development, framing the engagement as a long-term contribution to the country’s economic and technological advancement rather than a transactional investment.