Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown pens touching note to late grandmother

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Millie Bobby Brown shares some fond memories of her grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer's. 

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown penned a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother who passed away on Tuesday from Alzheimer’s.

In the emotional post on Instagram, the 16-year-old shared a small clip of her giving a kiss to her grandmother, who returned the loving gesture. 

The video was accompanied with a lengthy caption detailing her emotions as well as some fond memories of her late grandmother.

"There's no words that make sense right now. There's no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened," the caption read. 

"As I played outside with all of the children for hours and hours. She would sit there by the window and say 'dont go too far' 'stay nearby' 'its time to come in'. Id run inside and ham, bread, chips, and beans would be on my plate with a capri sun and we'd sit opposite each other and id tell her what I did that day."

View this post on Instagram

There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened. Alzheimer's is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch. i’ll always be your millie moos. I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little. I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far. My whole life has been amazing and ive enjoyed so many aspects of it, But what ive come to realize, is waking up in nanny ruths house, with the smell of sweet porridge and honey in the middle, with the news playing on the tv and the washing hung up on the line. The cats walking around and the kids playing outside. Id give her the biggest hug and say “ill see u later”. As I played outside with all of the children for hours and hours. She would sit there by the window and say “dont go too far” “stay nearby” “its time to come in”. Id run inside and ham, bread, chips, and beans would be on my plate with a capri sun and we’d sit opposite each other and id tell her what I did that day. After dinner, I usually sang to her or we’d figure out some cross word puzzle as I sat on her lap. Midnight would come and we would lay in bed and she’d tell me stories about her memories as a child and what living through World War 2 was like. I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x

A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on


The teen went on to explain that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, she could not be with her grandmother in her final moments. 

"I couldn't come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel."

Millie ended the note hoping that she would "heal" from the heartbreaking loss. 

"I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x," the post concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

The Crown's Erin Doherthy 'mourned' Princess Anne when leaving role

The Crown's Erin Doherthy 'mourned' Princess Anne when leaving role

BTS Suga steps down to recuperate after shoulder surgery: report

BTS Suga steps down to recuperate after shoulder surgery: report
Meghan Markle's 'mistreatment' in royal family is part of an age-old pattern: Here's how

Meghan Markle's 'mistreatment' in royal family is part of an age-old pattern: Here's how
Rupert Grint introduces daughter to the world as he makes Instagram debut

Rupert Grint introduces daughter to the world as he makes Instagram debut
Angelina Jolie opens up on feeling misunderstood and being called 'rebellious'

Angelina Jolie opens up on feeling misunderstood and being called 'rebellious'
Nick Jonas terms Priyanka Chopra the biggest 'upside' of quarantine

Nick Jonas terms Priyanka Chopra the biggest 'upside' of quarantine

Rebel Wilson touches on ‘emotional eating’ struggles prior to losing weight

Rebel Wilson touches on ‘emotional eating’ struggles prior to losing weight
Khloé Kardashian being ‘pressured’ into rekindling romance with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian being ‘pressured’ into rekindling romance with Tristan Thompson
Meet the new cast of HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’

Meet the new cast of HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’
Alicia Keys on honoring her African roots: ‘I feel like royalty’

Alicia Keys on honoring her African roots: ‘I feel like royalty’
Prince Charles used butler to keep secret life with Camilla hidden from Diana

Prince Charles used butler to keep secret life with Camilla hidden from Diana
Viola Davis touches on the pay disparity in Hollywood: 'You can't throw me a bone'

Viola Davis touches on the pay disparity in Hollywood: 'You can't throw me a bone'

Latest

view all