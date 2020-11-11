Princess Diana's brother leaves fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with his sister

A day before BBC issued statement on Princess Diana's 1995 interview, Charles Spencer, the brother of Prince Harry and Prince William's mother, had shared a childhood picture with his sister, leaving royal fans heartbroken and teary-eyed.

He shared the picture on social media a day before he said he knew BBC journalist had used fake bank statements and other dishonesty to obtain the Diana interview in 1995.

Spencer said, “what I only found out 2 weeks ago ... is that the BBC also knew. Not only knew about it, but that they covered it up.”

Spencer has demanded an apology from the BBC and an independent inquiry into how Bashir obtained the interview with Diana, saying he had been excluded from a 1996 internal BBC investigation.

According to Reuters, her comment to Bashir that “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded” - a reference to Charles rekindling his relationship with his now second wife Camilla - was particularly damaging to her husband.

Reacting to his allegations, BBC on Monday said it would hold an inquiry into how the broadcaster secured a famous 1995 interview with the late Princess Diana, amid accusations from her brother she had been tricked into taking part.