Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain pose for the camera. Photo: Iqra Aziz Instagram

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz could not stop from expressing her happiness after arriving in Lahore only to find her husband Yasir Hussain's gift waiting for her. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress uploaded a picture of a bottle (which seems like a perfume but she did not elaborate what it was) on which a note was attached. 

"I love you," read the note. 

Source: Iqra Aziz stories

"Just came back to Lahore and look what I saw, my husband left this for (me) with a note," she posted in the caption of the image. 

Yasir Hussain had recently courted controversy when he went to Lahore and said that the city should be as clean as Karachi. 

Sharing an Instagram story from Lahore, he had written: "Karachi ko bhi itna saaf hona chahiye (Karachi should also be clean as well)."

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report

Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report
Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'

Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'
Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'

Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'
The Potus refuses to go-tus: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump

The Potus refuses to go-tus: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump
Palace aids ‘detested’ working for ‘difficult’ Princess Margaret: report

Palace aids ‘detested’ working for ‘difficult’ Princess Margaret: report
'Maria Sharapova is dating Prince William and Prince Harry's friend'

'Maria Sharapova is dating Prince William and Prince Harry's friend'
Kate Middleton 'played hard to get' during relationship with Prince William

Kate Middleton 'played hard to get' during relationship with Prince William

Princess Diana's brother leaves fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with his sister

Princess Diana's brother leaves fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with his sister

Prince Philip ‘forbidden’ from interfering in Megxit: report

Prince Philip ‘forbidden’ from interfering in Megxit: report
Prince Charles dubbed ‘atrocious’ for abandoning Princess Diana on Prince Harry’s birth: report

Prince Charles dubbed ‘atrocious’ for abandoning Princess Diana on Prince Harry’s birth: report

Latest

view all