Tuesday Nov 10 2020
'Itna saaf hona chahiye': Yasir Hussain wants Karachi as clean as Lahore

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Actor Yasir Hussain regularly speaks on civic issues. File photo

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain took to Instagram on Monday as he demanded that Karachi be as clean as Lahore.

Sharing an Instagram story from Lahore, he said: "Karachi ko bhi itna saaf hona chahiye (Karachi should also be clean as well)."

Yasir Hussain shares a story on Instagram.

A few days earlier, Yasir Hussain took his disappointment to social media after a recent report by Bloomberg declared the port city's transportation the worst in the world.

Karachi ranks as having the worst public transport system globally, according to a 2019 study by car-parts company, Mister Auto, which looked at 100 major cities, the publication wrote.

Taking a sarcastic approach, Hussain congratulated the authorities for adding another "feather to the cap" as the city already grapples with tons of infrastructural pitfalls.

The Bloomberg report underscores the poor state of the port city and underlines the factors behind its deteriorating infrastructure.

Roads are filled with potholes, not all traffic signals are automated, and it’s common to see drivers running red lights.

Read more: Yasir Hussain, Amna Ilyas disheartened over Karachi’s broken transportation system

And yet the former capital is home to Pakistan’s main ports and the regional headquarters for major companies — including multinational giants — that helping it generate half of the nation’s tax revenue, the report read.

