'Not a good loser': Donald Trump's ex reacts to his US election loss

US President Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump (left) and US President Donald Trump. — Reuters/Files

US President Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump reacted to the US election 2020 in which her former husband lost to Joe Biden. Ivana said her ex was "not a good loser" hence was bound to challenge the election's verdict.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Ivana Trump said she wanted "this whole thing to be over, one way or the other". "I really don't care," she said.

Trump has refused to accept his election loss to Biden, claiming (without evidence) that the contest was "stolen" from him and alleged voting fraud.

He's not a good loser," said Ivana, reflecting on her ex-husband's reaction to the loss. "He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight."

While many Republicans have raised Trump's demand of the contest being stolen from him, former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and 2012 Republican nominee Senator Mitt Romney have congratulated Biden.

"We just want the process to play out," says one former administration official turned Trump adviser. "The media don't get to call elections, the people do."

Ivana, the mother to Trump's three children — Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka — said are doing “fine” but that she can’t wait for them to move on from Washington.

“I just want them to be able to live their normal lives — normal lives,” the former model said. “Not the Washington life and all that, just in New York or wherever they’re going to be and just live their normal lives.”

“I think they enjoyed being around Donald and running the election and seeing what will happen, but now it is — thank god — over,” Ivana said of her children and politics. “I’m not really sure what they are going to be up to.”

Ivana urged her husband to concede the election loss and admit it in front of the entire world. “But if he loses, he loses. He has plenty of money, places to go and live in and enjoy his life.”