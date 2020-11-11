Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal can't stop missing each other

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Pakistani actress Sana Javed (L) and singer Umair Jaswal (r). Photo: file

Pakistani actress Sana Javed and her husband Umair Jaswal can't stop missing each other. 

The Pakistani actress, who recently tied the knot with Jaswal in an intimate ceremony a few weeks earlier, posted a picture of her on Instagram. 

In the picture, Sana Javed can be seen sporting a black mask. It isn't really clear though it seems as if the picture has been taken from inside a plane. Umair couldn't help but comment underneath the picture:

"Miss you" to which Sana Javed responded back: "Miss you more". 

Recently, Umair Jaswal revealed in an Instagram post that Sana Javed was mad at him on their engagement day as he had driven straight to her house on a motorcycle. 

In another Instagram post on Tuesday, the actress posted pictures of her outing with Umair Jaswal in Islamabad, as the two took a bike ride in the city's streets.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Roberts radiates in photoshoot featuring her baby bump

Emma Roberts radiates in photoshoot featuring her baby bump
Jason Momoa reveals he was in debt after playing Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones'

Jason Momoa reveals he was in debt after playing Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones'
Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' campaign replicating Hindu goddess

Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' campaign replicating Hindu goddess
Eminem finds new opponent in his fan

Eminem finds new opponent in his fan
Queen Elizabeth allegedly broke royal rules more times than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth allegedly broke royal rules more times than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain

'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain
Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report

Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report
Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'

Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'
Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'

Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'
The Potus refuses to go-tus: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump

The Potus refuses to go-tus: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump

Latest

view all