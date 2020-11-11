Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal can't stop missing each other

Pakistani actress Sana Javed (L) and singer Umair Jaswal (r). Photo: file

Pakistani actress Sana Javed and her husband Umair Jaswal can't stop missing each other.

The Pakistani actress, who recently tied the knot with Jaswal in an intimate ceremony a few weeks earlier, posted a picture of her on Instagram.

In the picture, Sana Javed can be seen sporting a black mask. It isn't really clear though it seems as if the picture has been taken from inside a plane. Umair couldn't help but comment underneath the picture:



"Miss you" to which Sana Javed responded back: "Miss you more".

Recently, Umair Jaswal revealed in an Instagram post that Sana Javed was mad at him on their engagement day as he had driven straight to her house on a motorcycle.

In another Instagram post on Tuesday, the actress posted pictures of her outing with Umair Jaswal in Islamabad, as the two took a bike ride in the city's streets.