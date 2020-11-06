Sana Javed was 'furious' at Umair Jaswal at their engagement day: Here's why

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal on their engagement. — Instagram

Actress Sana Javed was apparently "furious" at her husband Umair Jaswal when he showed up to her house on their engagement day, without being properly dressed.



Jaswal, sharing a throwback picture to their engagement day, said: "I got into so much trouble for not dressing up for the occasion (wearing a kurta shalwar)."

"Truth be told, I was riding my bike and went straight to Sana's place," Jaswal said.



Read more: Sana Javed shares throwback picture of her 'baat pakki' with Umair Jaswal

However, Sana Javed kept on laughing despite being furious at Umair Jaswal.

The post was shared by the singer a few hours after Sana Javed posted a couple of snaps from their engagement day on Instagram.



The newly wed couple had tied the knot on October 20.