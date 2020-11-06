Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Sana Javed was 'furious' at Umair Jaswal at their engagement day: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal on their engagement. — Instagram

Actress Sana Javed was apparently "furious" at her husband Umair Jaswal when he showed up to her house on their engagement day, without being properly dressed. 

Jaswal, sharing a throwback picture to their engagement day, said: "I got into so much trouble for not dressing up for the occasion (wearing a kurta shalwar)."

"Truth be told, I was riding my bike and went straight to Sana's place," Jaswal said.

Read more: Sana Javed shares throwback picture of her 'baat pakki' with Umair Jaswal

However, Sana Javed kept on laughing despite being furious at Umair Jaswal.

The post was shared by the singer a few hours after Sana Javed posted a couple of snaps from their engagement day on Instagram.

The newly wed couple had tied the knot on October 20.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson: report

Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson: report
Prince Harry cut ties with Prince George, Charlotte due to Prince William

Prince Harry cut ties with Prince George, Charlotte due to Prince William
The Queen bashed with eggs during New Zealand trip: ‘I prefer my eggs for breakfast’

The Queen bashed with eggs during New Zealand trip: ‘I prefer my eggs for breakfast’
'Ertugrul' actor wants fans to send donations to war victims in Syria, Yemen

'Ertugrul' actor wants fans to send donations to war victims in Syria, Yemen
Prince Charles fires back against environmental backlash: ‘oh the howls of protest’

Prince Charles fires back against environmental backlash: ‘oh the howls of protest’
Prince William had a good reason to keep Covid-19 diagnosis hidden away: report

Prince William had a good reason to keep Covid-19 diagnosis hidden away: report
Lori Loughlin is a complete ‘wreck’ during prison sentence

Lori Loughlin is a complete ‘wreck’ during prison sentence
TikToker Bryce Hall slams Ariana Grande’s ‘unnecessary’ comments

TikToker Bryce Hall slams Ariana Grande’s ‘unnecessary’ comments
Anne Hathaway apologizes for the pain caused by ‘The Witches’ portrayal

Anne Hathaway apologizes for the pain caused by ‘The Witches’ portrayal
Dua Lipa fears women need to ‘work harder’ to be ‘taken seriously’

Dua Lipa fears women need to ‘work harder’ to be ‘taken seriously’
Prince William and Kate Middleton not allowed to sign autographs

Prince William and Kate Middleton not allowed to sign autographs
Miley Cyrus refuses to ‘cry too long’ over traumas: ‘I heal with movement'

Miley Cyrus refuses to ‘cry too long’ over traumas: ‘I heal with movement'

Latest

view all