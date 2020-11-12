Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
November 12: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs112,000 at the opening of the bullion market. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs112,000 on Thursday at the opening of the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs100 during yesterday's trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,022 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,022, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,668 at the opening of the market.


