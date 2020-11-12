Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Back in Karachi: Ayesha Omar misses aroma of home-cooked daal chawal

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Actor and model Ayesha Omar is back in Karachi and missing her mother's home-cooked food.

In an instagram post, the Karachi se Lahore star said she was missing her mother and the aroma of home-cooked daal chawal and mirchon ka ichar.

"Missing my mom. [I am] back in Karachi and missing the house being filled with the aroma of mama kai hath kai Daal Chawal and mirchon ka ichaar."

Earlier this year, the actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother on her birthday.

The Bulbulay star shared the story of her mother referring her "as a courageous woman who raised her children successfully despite financial constraints following her husband’s death".

“A woman was widowed with two tiny children and not a penny to her or her husband’s name. Her siblings were all married and assumed that the well-to-do family she got married into, would take care of her, financially and emotionally,” she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

