Khloe Kardashian makes big announcement about Christmas Eve party amid criticism

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has left fans divided as she announced that annual Christmas Eve party will go ahead despite backlash.

The Kardshian family seemed to shun all the criticism as they revealed that their annual Christmas celebrations will take place as usual despite the coronavirus crisis.



Khloe and her family members were slammed as 'tone deaf and insensitive' for hosting lavish parties to celebrate Kim Kardashian's 40th and Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday during the ongoing pandemic.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star confirmed the festive event will be held, but explained that things would be slightly different this year.



The 36-year-old revealed that guests will be tested before entry and the bash is likely to be 'way smaller' than the festive extravaganzas their showbiz pals are used to.

Khloe spoke out after a concerned fan tweeted her: "OMG I just realized... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year?"

The reality star assured that the 'Kardashian Khristmas' was in the works, explaining: "It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest."



Despite Khloe's best intentions, trolls then replied back telling her that not holding a big party would be the 'safest' option.

The annual Christmas eve party has been the highlight of the family's calendar for decades and was traditionally hosted by momager Kris Jenner before Kim Kardashian decided to take over with husband Kanye West.