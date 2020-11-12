Cameras were installed in my jail cell and bathroom, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has alleged that authorities installed cameras in her jail cell and bathroom.



In a recent interview, the PML-N leader spoke about the alleged inconveniences she had to face when she was incarcerated after being arrested in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case last year.

"I have gone to jail twice and if I speak about how I, a woman, was treated in jail, they will not have the audacity to show their faces," she said, referring to the government.

Maryam said that she was not talking about the ordeals she faced in jail as she "does not want to hide behind this" while she was struggling against the government. "Today, I do not want to cry and tell everyone that I have been unjustly treated," she added.

In her criticism of the government, Maryam said that if authorities can break into her hotel room (to arrest Captain Safdar) and arrest her in front of Nawaz Sharif, her father and launch personal attacks at her, then "no woman is safe in Pakistan".

"A woman, whether she is in Pakistan or anywhere else, is not weak," said Maryam.

Talks with establishment can be held but PTI must be shown the door, says Maryam Nawaz

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the PML-N vice-president said that her party is open to dialogue with the military establishment "within the ambit of the Constitution" and provided that the incumbent PTI government is removed from office.

"The army is my institution," Maryam had said. "We will definitely talk but within the ambit of the Constitution," she added.

The PML-N leader had said that she was not against state institutions but stressed that there would be no dialogue in secret.

The "incumbent government will have to go if we are to move forward", she added.

Maryam claimed that the "establishment had reached out to her close aides" but had not "contacted her directly".

She also said the idea of dialogue through the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can be deliberated upon.



