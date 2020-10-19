Capt (retd) Safdar arrested from hotel in Karachi: Maryam Nawaz

KARACHI: Senior PML-N leader and son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Captain (retd) Safdar was arrested from a hotel in Karachi on Monday.



"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz wrote on Twitter.



She also retweeted a video claiming that the police forcefully entered her hotel room to arrest her husband.



The PML-N leader was taken into custody after he was booked in a case pertaining to the violation of the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid where he had chanted the slogan "vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)" and urged people to join him, while on a visit to the mauseoleum with Maryam Nawaz.

Party workers and supporters had responded to Safdar's call and chanted along for an extended period of time as Maryam Nawaz and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb looked on.

The video retweeted by Maryam Nawaz on Twitter which shows the broken door of Karachi hotel from where Captain Safdar was arrested on Monday morning.

The move was met by a fierce reaction by government representatives who not only demanded an apology, but approached the police, asking them to initiate legal action against all those who participated in the act.



The police filed a case on the complaint of a citizen at Brigade police station on Monday and named Safdar, Maryam Nawaz and 200 other unidentified people in the first information report.

According to sources, Capt Safdar has been shifted to Aziz Bhatti police station.

‘Publicity stunt’

While reacting to the development, Prime Minister's Adviser on Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar called it a “publicity stunt” by the opposition parties.

Taking to Twitter, Akbar told Maryam Nawaz that the “Sindh police is under [the] complete and direct control” of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who is PML-N’s ally these days.

“Either the arrest of your husband was staged by you n your new ally as publicity stunt or you’re working against each other STILL! Which one is it?”

Mazar protected under special law

The Quaid’s mausoleum, which is declared “an historical monument of national importance” is maintained and protected under a special law.

The ordinance, “The Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971”, prohibits all kinds of demonstrations and political activities within the premises.

It states: “No person shall organise, convene or take part in any meeting or demonstration or procession or engage in political: activity of any kind within the Quaid-i-Azam's Mazar or within a distance of ten feet from the outer boundary thereof.”

It also bars from carrying out any act or behaving in any manner which is derogatory to the sanctity and dignity.

Under the ordinance, whoever contravenes any of the provisions of this ordinance shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

“An offence punishable under this ordinance shall be tried in a summary way in accordance with the provcisions contained in sections 262 to 265 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.”



PTI representatives go to police

A group of PTI representatives, including Haleem Adil Shaikh and Raja Azhar, rushed to the Brigade police station on Sunday to lodge a case against the PML-N leadership.

According to the request, a copy of which was seen by Geo.tv, the police have been asked to file a case against Capt Safdar, Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The Station House Officer has been requested to bear in mind that the PML-N top tier leadership violated the sanctity of the mausoleum by crossing the metal barrier placed around the grave and chanted slogans that not only disrespected the site but also hurt the sentiments of the people.

It stated that the incident occurred around 5:30pm and was broadcast not only locally but also by foreign media outlets.

"This not only prompted angry citizens to take to the streets, but law enforcement was prevented from taking any action, which is against the law," the request states.

It said that interference in the government's course of action is a "grave crime".

The request, signed by MPA Raja Azhar Khan, asked that legal proceedings be undertaken against about 200 people present there who took part in the act.