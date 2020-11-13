Can't connect right now! retry
Matthew Perry announces new release date of 'Friends' reunion episode

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in 'Friends', says reunion episode will release in March 2021

Friends reunion special just got a new release date and it is sooner than many people expect. 

As COVID-19 hit the world, the shooting of the special episode got halted and the release date has been pushed ahead multiple times.

According to actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, Friends reunion episode has been rescheduled for March 2021.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry annouonced via a tweet. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

The reunion is going to star Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Earlier, Aniston spoke about the delay in the episode's release owing to coronavirus pandemic.

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston, 51, told Deadline in August. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

"It's going to be super," she continued. "I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life, guys."

