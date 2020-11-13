Prince Diana served 'devastating' blow by Prince Charles right before fairytale wedding

Prince Charles dropped a truthbomb on Princess Diana right before their nuptials

Princess Diana's whole world came crashing down after Prince Charles told her a devastating truth right before tying the knot.

A night before their extavagant wedding, Charles dropped a truthbomb on Diana by telling her he did not love her.



The explosive claim was made by the late Princess's friend Penny Thornton on ITV's new documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess.

"One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her," Thornton said. "I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana."

She continued, Thorton added, "She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding."

During BBC's Panorama interview of Diana, Diana revealed Charles was in an extra-marital affair with old flame Camilla Parker.

"Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she told Martin Bashir.

Diana even admitted to being in an affair herself with James Hewitt. When Bashir asked her if she was disloyal to Charles, she said about Hewitt, "Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him."