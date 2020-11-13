November 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs112,000 at the opening of the bullion market. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs111,800 on Friday at the opening of the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs200 during yesterday's trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,850 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,863, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,482 at the opening of the market.



