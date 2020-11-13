Coronavirus in Pakistan: New cases shoot up by more than 27% in single day

A Reuters representational image.

Pakistan recorded 2,304 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours - a 27% (of 500 new cases) jump since November 11's tally. The last time Pakistan reported over 2,000 cases was July 16.

The virus claimed 37 lives in a day - another highest in four months, while the number of active cases has shot up to 23,641 across the country.

A total of 36,923 tests were conducted across the states, bringing the case positivity rate to 6.4%. A total of 321,563 people have recovered from the virus.

Second waves are lethal

Historically, second waves prove to be deadliest. It accounted for 58,000 of the total 100,000 casualties during the 1889 flu outbreak. Spanish flu, Swine were also more problematic with the second wave. The coronavirus seems no different with the global tally surpassing 50 million earlier this month.

At home, Pakistan has been seeing a steady rise in the coronavirus cases with officials acknowledging that the second wave of the COVID-19 has arrived in the country.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has already cautioned against the deadly second wave and urged people to follow the SOPs.

Professor of Endocrinology Dr Rauf Niazi told The News that the COVID-19 was more lethal in the second wave compared to the first surge in Pakistan.

The publication said a mutation of the virus has added to its gravity, which is very dangerous for people struck by it. Dr Niazi said the patients received by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in recent times appeared to be severely ill than before.

NCOC recommends emergency measures

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday issued fresh restrictions in a bid to control the rapidly rising second wave of coronavirus infections across the country.

The NCOC has recommended limiting all public gatherings to 500 people, including cultural, political, religious, entertainment and civil gatherings.

The body has also suggested notifying early and extending winter vacations to federal and provincial education departments, keeping in view the rising positivity rate in educational institutions.

It also recommended that only outdoor dining be allowed till 10 pm while cinemas and theatres be closed immediately. Shrines will also be temporarily closed with immediate effect. Only outdoor weddings with a capacity of 500 people be will allowed from November 20.