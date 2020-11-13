Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 13 2020
Ellen DeGeneres ‘broken hearted’ over major employee layoff amid toxicity scandal

Ellen DeGeneres is heartbroken over having to see such a massive employee layoff take place during the WarnerMedia restructuring drive.

This decision in question has been taken in an effort to address the workplace toxicity scandal the TV show host has found herself embroiled in.

Per a staff member, nearly 17 employees out of a total of 80 have been laid off within the Ellen Digital Ventures division but this decision is tugging at Ellen’s conscience.

Ellen’s staff was made aware of this massive purge during a virtual meeting last Tuesday with executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly as well as the vice president of programing David McGuire.

There, according to Meaww, Ellen was quoted saying, “I obviously as am heartbroken as everybody, but we have to know that this is all for the good of EDV, and we need to keep this going because we have such a great team and we believe in y’all, and we will get through this just like we’ve gotten through all kinds of other things. Know that we believe in you and I know this is hard for y’all to hear, and we are here for you.”

She concluded by explaining, “That’s really something that I intend on having long after the show is gone. That’s our focus to keep growing our content the way we’ve grown it. We’re on a path to do really, really well, and we should be proud. You should be proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve accomplished.”

