Important meeting on school closure, winter vacations in Pakistan on Nov 16

A student wears a protective mask maintaining safe distance along with others before entering a class in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: As new coronavirus cases in Pakistan continue to rise rapidly — with a 27% increase registered on Friday, November 13 alone — educational ministers will once again sit down on Monday, November 16, to decide if Pakistan's schools have to be shut down again to curtail COVID-19.

The forum will also discuss the possibility of announcing winter vacations early this year and extending the winter break to keep children at home.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mahmood had called a special meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference.

The meeting was called as the National Command and Operations Centre issued a strong warning regarding rising coronavirus cases and recommended early and extended winter vacation for students to ensure their protection from the pandemic.

The meeting will be held on November 16 [Monday] inside the National Command and Operation Centre premises to ‘discuss the COVID-19 situation in the education sector’, said the federal education ministry.



