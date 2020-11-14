Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Haris Rauf aims to become best bowler in 2020

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars’ aggressive fast bowler Haris Rauf has aimed to year 2020 as leading T20 bowler.

In an exclusive interview to Geo News, the 27-year-old fast bowler said that he wants to continue his form when he takes on the field for Qalandars against Peshawar Zalmi in eliminator-1 of PSL on Saturday night.

“My aim and goal in PSL remainders is to help Lahore Qalandars win the maiden PSL title, I know that Qalandars’ have struggled in past but this time we have the opportunity and the team is hopeful of giving all in play-offs,” he said.

Haris Rauf has taken 45 T20 wickets from 29 games in the ongoing calendar year, the most by any fast bowler and only 3 wickets behind Afghanistan’s spinner Rashid Khan.

But Rauf is starving for more.

“I want to be the top wicket taker of the year 2020,” he aimed.

“I have 45 wickets so far and during play-off stage of PSL, I will try to complete half-century of my wickets in the format,” he added.

Haris Rauf was emerged from Lahore Qalandars’ player development program in 2017 and has now become a regular member of Pakistan’s white-ball team.

The fast bowler says he is not targeting any individual batsmen in the match against Zalmis on Saturday, and instead his target will be what the team goal is.

“We want to win the match and I will try to contribute my part. I will try to bowl aggressively and not to concede runs. If I am able to do that, then wickets will come automatically,” he mentioned.

Replying to a question, Haris said that like everyone, he too will miss presence of electrifying crowd at the stadium during these games.

“We all enjoy spectators at stadium, specially fast bowlers get energy from them, the loud cheer encourage fast bowlers to bowl more faster and I will miss that feeling but there’s no other choice but to play without crowd due to pandemic,”

“I hope Qalandars’ fans will continue to support us from home, the way they used to do us at stadium,” he concluded.

PSL 2020 Live Score: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 32

'Forever in our hearts': Dean Jones remembered as PSL 2020 resumes in Karachi

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans after thrilling Super Over

PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi take on Lahore Qalandars in first eliminator today

PSL 5: Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans to reach finals

'Fit' Afridi looks forward to remainder of PSL 2020

WATCH: Fans respond with excited videos of PCB's Hasan Ali #gharpecricket challenge

Who holds the record for the highest partnership in PSL 2020?

PSL 2020: Hasnain leads all bowlers with highest number of wickets

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn highest run getter of tournament so far

PSL 2020: Security no longer an issue, it's all about coronavirus, says PCB CEO

PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars’ combination is good, says skipper Sohail Akhtar

