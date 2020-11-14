PM Imran Khan wishes happy Diwali to Pakistani Hindus

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali — also known as Deepavali or the festival of lights — across the country with zeal and fervour. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished a happy Diwali to all the Hindu citizens of Pakistan. 

PM Imran took to Twitter to congratulate the Pakistani Hindus for the festival of lights.

"Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," said the premier.

Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali — also known as Deepavali or the festival of lights — across the country with zeal and fervour, with families and the community decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.

Special "poojas" will be held in different temples while sweets will also be distributed among the people during observance of religious festivity of Hinduism.

Diwali is celebrated at the end of every autumn to commemorate the victory of Hindu god Lord Rama — or Ramachandra — over evil Ravana and how he spent 14 years in tranquillity. Celebrated for five days, it also marks the start of the new year of Hindu calendar.

The Pakistani Hindu community also lit earthen lamps in the night and fireworks were also be exhibited to celebrate the festival. 

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, and other major cities, festivities will also be held in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur.

