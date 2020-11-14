November 14: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs112,200 at the opening of the bullion market. Photo: File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,200 on Saturday at the opening of the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs400 during yesterday's trading.



Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,193 at the opening of trading.

Read more: November 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,177, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,850 at the opening of the market.



