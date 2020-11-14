Can't connect right now! retry
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 14

Buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs157.6 while it was sold at Rs158.4 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs157.6 while it was sold at Rs158.4 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Saturday, November 14.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market earlier today.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 13

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar 112114
Canadian Dollar117.5119.5
China Yuan23.9524.1
Euro182.5185
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal41.542
UAE Dirham42.2543
UK Pound Sterling204207
US Dollar157.6158.4

