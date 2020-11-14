YouTube to skip annual Rewind in 2020

Can't connect right now! retry
For the first time in a decade, YouTube is skipping its annual year rewind.

The year 2020 has been different. From social distancing to a depilating economy, from pandemics to natural disasters, the year has been tough. The most tragic of all is losing over 1.3 million lives.

“Since 2010, we’ve ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos and trends,” said the streaming service in a statement.

“Whether you love it – or only remember 2018 – Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you.”

YouTube said the year 2020 has been “different” and “it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t”.

“So we’re taking a break from Rewind this year,” it added. “We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh.” 

“You made a hard year genuinely better,” said the streaming service as it thanked its users for making a difference.

