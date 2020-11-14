Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged with son of US-based businessman on Nov 27: reports

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Bakhawar Bhutto file photo.

KARACHI: Bakhawar Bhutto, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is to be engaged to the son of a US-based businessman on November 27, Geo News has reported quoting unnamed sources.

According to the sources, a ceremony to celebrate the engagement of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhry, son of Younas Choudhary, will be held on November 27 at Bilawal House Karachi.

Pictures have been shared widely of what has been claimed to be the invitation to the event. The invitation comes with instructions for guests to obtain negative COVID-19 tests before attending the event in view of coronavirus safety protocols. 

The organisers have also asked the guests to get tested for coronavirus and email the scanned copies of the results.

“All attendees are requested to please email a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance. This is a mandatory requirement for security clearance,” read the announcement.

The guests are also barred from carrying mobile phones due to security purposes.

“Please note - no photography or mobile phones will be permitted inside the venue and photographs will be available for all guests through our official photographer.”

“We thank you in advance for adhering to our safety protocols to keep you and your loved ones safe, and enable us all to enjoy the occasion,” it added.

